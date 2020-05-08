Maria Teresa Campos she has been completely honest about the confinement with Risto Mejide. “data-reactid =” 24 “> Veteran journalist María Teresa Campos has been completely honest about the confinement with Risto Mejide.

Among other guests, very famous people such as Javier Mariscal, Manuela Carmena or Andrés Iniesta have already submitted to the interview. Now to this list of acquaintances the journalist María Teresa Campos is also added.

With the coronavirus we have inevitably entered a different reality and what we call ‘new normal’. In these weeks of confinement, many celebrities have taken advantage of social networks to show more intimate, thoughtful or family plots.

In Mejide’s own words, “the domestic has entered the public scene” and, in fact, his program is a window to the personal experience of each of his guests. Teresa Campos has been scared due to the virus and currently says that: “I am as good as you can be in a situation like this.”

as he left her lying without offering any explanation beyond a sad WhatsApp, or so she told on television. “data-reactid =” 30 “> The months before the coronavirus explosion, Maria Teresa was the protagonist of the heart press due to her break with Edmundo Arrocet or, rather, because of how he left her lying without offering any explanation beyond a sad WhatsApp, or so she told on television.

The emotional wear and above public that Maria Teresa caused this sound rupture weakened her greatly, so much that she even almost fell into a depression. With the passage of time, the journalist tried to go back and turn the page but it was not an easy task.

his daughters have always been by his side to wrap her up and support her in everything: “I have to thank you very much for having the family I have. & Nbsp; First I spent a few days with Carmen, then already at home.”“data-reactid =” 35 “> However, Maria Teresa has not had to go through all this personal ordeal alone, because her daughters have always been by her side to clothe and support her in everything: “I have to thank you very much for having the family that I have. First I was a few days with Carmen, then already at my house ”.

