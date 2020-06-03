French sugar group Tereos released its first annual net profit in three years on Wednesday, helped mainly by a recovery in sweetener prices in Europe, and said it is confident about the current season despite the coronavirus crisis.

The world’s second largest sugar producer posted a net profit of 24 million euros ($ 27 million) for the year ended March 31, well above the loss of 260 million euros in 2018/19, also supported by an increase in volumes and cost cuts.

Tereos, which has operations mainly in Europe and Brazil, is confident that the Covid-19 crisis will have a limited impact on its business, since it has already contracted most of its export volumes in Brazil and sales in Europe .

European sugar prices were in April at an average of 375 euros per ton, compared to 370 euros at the end of March, supported by a shortfall in supply in the bloc, according to the company.

Despite the improvement in results, Tereos’ debt remained high, at 2.56 billion euros, against 2.63 billion euros the previous year.

The impact of closing bars and restaurants in Europe, which aimed to contain the coronavirus, represented a 25% cut in demand for drinks and a 24% cut in ice cream, which was not fully offset by additional consumer purchases at retail, said the CEO of Tereos, Alexis Duval.

An increase in sugar sales in France made the company’s market share jump, as its main rivals, the German Suedzucker and the French cooperative Cristal Union, closed factories.

Duval also said he believed that the collapse in ethanol sales due to less use of cars and reduced air travel, which led to an average 50% drop in demand for Tereos in March and April, should be only temporary.

