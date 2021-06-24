Terence Crawford returns October 23

For years, the career of Terence crawford (37-0, 28 KO) conveys the feeling of being stagnant, mainly due to the bad relations of her promoter, Bob Arum, with Al Haymon, who manages most of the outstanding men at welterweight. At the same time, the talent of the Omaha is recognized by the fans.

Crawford is scheduled to return to the ring on October 23, against an opponent to be announced. But the big news attached to that fight is that it will be the last of the current contract that joins Top Rank. “Bud” has not boxed since defeating Kell Brook in November of last year, so he will accumulate almost a year of inactivity.

The WBO world welterweight champion wanted to face Manny Pacquiao, but the Filipino finally chose to fight Errol Spence, since the purse he will receive will be greater.