Terelu Campos stops Emma García in her tracks after her words about Rocío Flores

Since Rocío Carrasco has broken her silence in the documentary series Rocío, telling the truth to stay alive, the presenter of Viva la vida, Emma García, has expressed on more than one occasion her wish that Carrasco can regain contact with their two children, Rocío and David Flores.

This Saturday, García reviewed the statements made by María Teresa Campos in an interview in Deluxe on Friday, where she was shown very critical of Rocío Flores: “People think it was a simple push, but no, kick after kick knocked them unconscious,” said the veteran journalist.

In Emma García’s opinion, “that girl was not well when he did that, he was not right. After what he did, I don’t think it’s okay, that doesn’t do any good to anyone, least of all a girl towards her mother, “he said.

In this sense, the presenter has positioned herself on Rocío Flores by assuring that “I hope one day I can heal outside of the relationship with his mother. Maybe he isn’t even aware that he did it … I’m giving my opinion and I don’t want to justify anything, “he excused himself.

The collaborator Terelu Campos, present at the time on the set, then intervened to give García a bath of reality: “It’s a very nice opinion, I think it is far from reality“.

Campos has been very clear in her stance towards Rocío Flores’s behavior after everything that happened: “If I’m on everyone’s lips when it goes public, at least say ‘You won’t think I’m proud’, but she didn’t say anything“, he has reproached him.

Finally, Emma García did not want to elaborate on the matter further and has settled: “I wish she would ask for forgiveness and with that finished “.

The opinion of Terelu Campos has been very similar to that offered last Friday by her mother, María Teresa Campos, who does not believe that there will be a reconciliation between Rocío Carrasco and her daughter. “I think mother and daughter will never meet again from what I have spoken with Rocío in her day, the girl is not so young, she is already in her twenties, although I am not in possession of the truth, I cannot assure it, it is what I believe, “he said.