Terelu Campos and Carmen Borrego are, besides sisters, close friends. They have a good time together and in addition to family appointments, it is most common to see them enjoying their free time together in various restaurants in the capital, since they are part of the same gang.

Once denied – by the protagonists – the bad relationship rumors Between Carmen Borrego and her niece Alejandra Rubio, the daughters of María Teresa Campos have left for dinner. Accompanied by José Carlos Bernal and other friends, the most television media sisters have taken the opportunity to catch up by sharing a table and tablecloth in one of their favorite restaurants.

With a very summery look with a colorful shirt-style dress and showing off your legsTerelu did not remove the mask at any time. For her part, Carmen chose an original set of matching blouse and pants with a print in purple and green tones. Different styles for two sisters who are also close friends and who do not hesitate to spend as much time as possible together after a few months complicated by the Covid in which they have barely been able to enjoy their company.