Terelu Campos reveals the health status of Mila Ximénez

The television collaborator Terelu Campos has spoken on the state of health of Mila Ximénez, admitted to the hospital because of her cancer.

The veteran journalist had to enter last Monday at the hospital by express decision of the medical team handling your case.

Mila Ximénez tries to recover from a lung cancer that you were diagnosed with the last summer.

“Okay, really, you can stay calm. You had to pass a series of tests that were best done in the hospital and there is nothing else, “Terelu said to questions from journalists, who pointed out that Ximénez had already been discharged.

“It’s fine, He has slept well, he has eaten well and everything well“, it added on its companion of Telecinco.