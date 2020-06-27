Terelu Campos he left ‘Save me‘ with tears in the eyes and we never saw her again on the set of the ‘Diario’. Weeks later, the daughter of María Teresa Campos said goodbye to all her companions and the audience with an interview in the ‘Deluxe’ in which she explained that a moment had come in which couldn’t with the pressure that the show produced it.

This Friday during ‘The Last Supper’ María Patiño went to the bathroom to meet Nuria Marín and there, she had the test of calling Terelu Campos to find out if I went to ‘The Last Supper’ at the Deluxe. All the spectators were incredulous before the mission that the collaborator had been entrusted with, in fact, many thought that he would not carry it out.

Minutes later they reminded María Patiño of her mission and, in effect, called Terelu Campos live. This was not at home, was in the performance of his friend, Juan Peña, and could not go to the set, but left the door open to attend the program.

Her words were exactly: « I never close the door, Maria. » At that time the collaborator was screaming like a little girl like crazy happy, for not only having managed to speak with Terelu Campos, but for having managed to convince the journalist to go again to the program that so many without flavors gave her.