Terelu Campos collapses when talking about the coronavirus crisis in ‘Viva la vida’

Television programs like ‘Viva la vida’ that are based on the presence and interaction of their collaborators are going through difficult times. Especially when some of them have to stay home due to isolation. For a special occasion like this, Terelu Campos, of habitual presence in this program, appeared for a few minutes via Skype to give emotional words and also greet his daughter, current collaborator of the magazine that Cuarzo produces for Mediaset.

Emma García and Alejandra Rubio connect with Terelu Campos in ‘Viva la vida’

Despite some connection problems, his daughter Alejandra Rubio and Emma García continued to listen to his intervention from the set. “Thank you all, really, that you are there and that, in some way, you represent us who cannot be“Terelu began to say, while inevitably starting to get excited. This he started applauding support from his teammates. “Don’t cry because I’m going to cry, Terelu,” warned the presenter.

Recovering a little did not hesitate to continue thanking: “Thank you, not only to the toilets, but to all who make it possible for us to buy in staples stores, to all the State Security Forces and to the colleagues of the information. “Terelu said goodbye with kisses from home and Emma García dedicated a few last words to him:” We have been very excited. We will resist with tears, joy, and especially with strength and solidarity! “he exclaimed encouragingly.

Terelu’s concern

For the collaborator it has been difficult to express how she is feeling in the face of everything that the coronavirus has led to, but her daughter did not hesitate to give her version, also the Telecinco magazine: “We talk on a video call every day and I know that she is worried, but every day it gets better“Alejandra Rubio also confessed that she had been very excited to see her mother, and that precisely had resisted getting excited unlike the othersBecause she knows how sensitive her mother is these days.

