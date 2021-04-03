Terelu Campos and Rocío Flores meet again after nine years without seeing each other

Terelu Campos has always been one of the great supporters of Rocío Carrasco, whom she has always supported and encouraged to tell her story after more than two decades of silence. Now, after the broadcast of the first four chapters of the Rocío docuserie, telling the truth to stay alive, the collaborator has revealed a unexpected reunion that he has had with Rocío Flores, daughter of Rocío Carrasco and Antonio David Flores, whom he has not seen for 9 years.

The photographer and collaborator of Viva la vida Diego Arrabal He has been the one who has given the news in the program presented by Emma García, which has caught the daughter of María Teresa Campos by surprise. “On this set there is a person that he met again last night with a person whom I had not seen for nine years. If she wants, let her tell it, “Arrabal has indicated.

After the initial dismissal among the gathering at that time, Terelu Campos has ended up confirming his meeting with Rocío Flores. “But this is a bombshell“, has qualified Emma García.

“I’m getting nervous because I thought it was something that I was going to stay between us“, has commented Terelu, who has tried to take iron out of the matter while Arrabal has added that Gloria Camila has witnessed of said reunion.

As explained, the collaborator was having dinner in a restaurant in Madrid with Diego Arrabal and Kike Calleja when he coincided with Rocío Flores in a “very cordial” meeting, as defined by Arrabal.

“I don’t know how to decipher Terelu’s face,” said Emma García, to which the collaborator acknowledged that “I did not expect it to be counted, because I don’t think anything bad, anyway.

As revealed by Terelu Campos, the meeting with Rocío Flores was “absolutely accidental”, when the collaborator He left the restaurant for a moment to smoke in a more secluded area. “Diego, another friend and I went out,” he said.

The collaborator indicated that there were scaffolding on them, which made her vision difficult at first. “Then there is someone who says ‘hello’ to me, and I stared, “she said. That person was Gloria Camila.” I approach her, greet her with my elbow, and she asks me what’s up and I also ask her what’s up and she says fine, “Terelu continued. .

“At that time, I had not seen Rocío, because Diego covered her, and Dew passes in front of me and I say: ‘Hello, Rocío’. And she looks at me and says ‘hi’. Nothing more. They crossed the street and he left, “added Terelu Campos.