Terelu Campos, about to sign for ‘MasterChef Celebrity 6’

Terelu Campos could become one of the new contestants of the next edition of MasterChef Celebrity, as reported by Rocco Steinhäuser.

Recently, the collaborator of Viva la vida participated twice in the contest The last dinner that Telecinco carried out, demonstrating her good culinary skills.

He got the highest score among all the participants who went through the stoves of this program, but failed to win the grand final. Will he be able to win this time and take the throne from Raquel Meroño?

His loyalty to Telecinco She has already been betrayed by participating in one of the Mask Singer galas on Antena 3, the main competing network.

On this occasion, I would participate in this contest of the national public television along with a list of celebrities who are still unknown.