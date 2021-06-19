Terance Mann sets all-time Clippers record in Playoffs

The Los Angeles Clippers player, Terance mann set an all-time record in the Clippers on Playoffs against Utah Jazz in the NBA.

Terance mann scored the most points in a game quarter in a game of Playoffs in the team of Angels clippers on the NBA.

Here the data:

Terance Mann finished with 20 points in the 3rd quarter. That is a Clippers playoff record for points in a quarter. pic.twitter.com/ccvbsSwgym – ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 19, 2021

The Los Angeles Clippers team went on to the final series of their conference at the NBA, coming from a very close series due to the great rivalries between several players of the NBA.