Terance Mann sets all-time Clippers record in Playoffs

The Los Angeles Clippers player, Terance mann set an all-time record in the Clippers on Playoffs against Utah Jazz in the NBA.
The base Terance mann He is a second-season player, he was the player who best stood out in the game by achieving a very good performance of 39 points. The 24-year-old forward also set a new point record at a quarter of playoffs for the franchise of the Clippers, with 20 in the third period.
Here the data:
Terance Mann finished with 20 points in the 3rd quarter.
That is a Clippers playoff record for points in a quarter. pic.twitter.com/ccvbsSwgym
– ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 19, 2021
The Los Angeles Clippers team went on to the final series of their conference at the NBA, coming from a very close series due to the great rivalries between several players of the NBA.