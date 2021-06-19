in NBA

Terance Mann sets all-time Clippers record in Playoffs

The Los Angeles Clippers player, Terance mann set an all-time record in the Clippers on Playoffs against Utah Jazz in the NBA.

Terance mann scored the most points in a game quarter in a game of Playoffs in the team of Angels clippers on the NBA.

The base Terance mann He is a second-season player, he was the player who best stood out in the game by achieving a very good performance of 39 points. The 24-year-old forward also set a new point record at a quarter of playoffs for the franchise of the Clippers, with 20 in the third period.

Here the data:

The Los Angeles Clippers team went on to the final series of their conference at the NBA, coming from a very close series due to the great rivalries between several players of the NBA.

