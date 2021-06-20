Terance is the Mann – AS.com

The Clippers They are in the Western Conference finals. They have spent their whole lives without living one and this next Sunday against the Suns with the doubt of Chris Paul they will be able to play them, that they will not enjoy them until it is known what happens with the injured Kawhi Leonard. But boy, they have lifted the tie against the Jazz without the man with the mittens, winning the last two games without him and in small circumstances. Especially the latter, at the Staples Center and with an astronomical comeback from the hand of a player without experience in these struggles. A la Clippers and in an extreme way, this time with a happy ending. 4-2 and a full-throttle Terance Mann: matching the 39 points of a Donovan Mitchell, already contrasted in this league and heroic on the other side, and playing his best game in the NBA.

The Jazz they were dominating by 22 at halftime. But the physicist came to see them and also the aforementioned Mann, a discordant but effective element against the Mavs first and against the Jazz later. He was not afraid of Rudy Gobert, a good defender only at times and on whom he scored 30 of his 39 points. An outrage that Utah can not afford and more Snyder being an ax in defense. The team with the most wins in the regular season goes through the back door, losing to a depleted Clippers without their main star, with Paul George in a more secondary role than in previous games and having them dying on the floor in the middle of the date. . But the Los Angeles team prevailed and the score was turned off with a 131-119 that puts Los Angeles, now the poor brother, one step away from going directly to the NBA.

The Clippers’ first play, Mann’s triple on Gobert. That is where the paths would go. Lue surprised Snyder again with five shorts and the French center suffered the unspeakable to contain all that flow. Mann’s other two opening actions were another 3-pointer and a bounce-mate on, again, Gobert. But no firecrackers in the first quarter, everything matched. George forced and scored, Mitchell did not force and came out almost alone. It was going to be Donovan’s night, as others have been in the playoffs and being something we are used to, but it was not going to end well. With a 3 + 1 and his signature the Jazz took the first important distance, touching the ten, when the first act expired. Batum, key in the scheme due to his versatility, gathered triple, mate and stopper to equalize the forces and put the score back in a draw. For Mann it was not going to be a walk either: he had to deal with Jordan Clarkson, the Sixth Man of the Year, and suffered his feints in a second period where the Jazz did tighten the screws on the rival. At the exchange of triples, the one that was formed before going to the changing rooms to take a breath, the visitors were going to win; Clarkson, O’Neale and Mitchell, with the hot doll.

In the second half an unbalanced 3-point shot from Mitchell continued the hostilities and +25. It looked the same as the first period, but it was just inertia. Things have changed. The small-ball took effect and there was no going back. It also affected the sinking of the Jazz: Conley was touched, Clarkson scored 21 points in the first half and 0 in the second and Donovan could have already called on his namesake Ray to fix his body and not look so limited, since in this game suffered again and only how good it is did that its pain was not noticed. The Clippers were slow to catch the air because Mitchell kept scoring points, but the time came. Before the third set was over they were there and Mann, the third player to score 30 over a single defender in a postseason game, had already blown up the Staples. With a triple from Batum, the tie would arrive as soon as the fourth period began. With another later, seven away for the Clippers and a blow for Mitchell, fortuitous in the fall of Patrick Beverley fighting for the rebound. Curiously, it was the controversial escort, without prominence these weeks until the indicated moment, who sentenced with two dotted triples the pass to the next series, in which they will be seen with the Suns. Royce O’Neale tried, with an excellent last quarter, to pull the wagon, but George, Batum, Mann and a reborn Reggie Jackson were too much to fight against.