Teraji retained the WBC light flyweight world championship by beating Hisada

On the Spanish Saturday morning, the EDION Arena in Osaka hosted a world title between two Japanese, and the WBC light fly belt was contested between the champion, Kenshiro Teraji (18-0, 10 KO) and the contender, Tetsuya hisada (34-11-2, 20 KO).

It was a fight that put the level of difference between the two, with a willful challenger and a much more skilled starter, with boxing two notches above. That was confirmed already in the second round, where Teraji sent Hisada to the canvas with a precise, and beautiful, curved blow from outside the guard. Despite continuing to try to pressure, Hisada could not penetrate the champion’s defense, who dominated most of the fight with his jab and mobility, without taking excessive risks, but showing himself worthy of the position of honor he occupies.

The central rounds were fantastic in the sense of activity and exchanges, risking a little more Teraji in the sense of staying in the center of the ring, to the delirium of the fans present. The willful Hisada tried again and again to press, with a great volume of blow, but took the worst consequences of the leather crosses.

The end of the fight was even better, with a huge heart on the part of the veteran hopeful, who could give up boxing (he would do so leaving a great image, despite being defeated). However, Teraji’s best boxing, who proved to be for whatever unification that may come his way, just closed the fight for his locker, which continues to show an unbeaten boxer and in the best moment of his career. The scores, resounding, were 119-108, 118-109 and 118-109, with the retention of the title by the fighter also known as Ken Shiro.