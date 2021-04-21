Teraji-Hisada, Japanese duel this Saturday in the WBC light flyweight world championship

Darío Pérez

It has been four years since the Japanese Kenshiro Teraji (17-0, 10 KO) defeated Mexican Ganigan López by majority decision to snatch the WBC Mini-Fly World Championship from him. At the age of 29, the Japanese continues without making the great leap at the world level, performing defense after defense in his native country.

On Saturday, at the EDION Arena in Osaka, he makes the eighth exhibition of his belt before his veteran compatriot and mandatory challenger Tetsuya hisada (34-10-2, 20 KO). Hisada was during the last years champion of his country in the category, and he made the leap in October 2019 with his first world opportunity, a fight he lost to Hiroto Kyoguchi by unanimous decision. After a year and a half without appearing on the ring, on Saturday he will look for the second.

In the event of a victory for Teraji, who is the favorite, it would be advisable for the good of boxing and his current account to seek a good unification match with, for example, the aforementioned Kyoguchi, WBA champion, or Elwin Soto, to whom we will see his WBO universal belt on May 8, at the Canelo-Saunders evening.

The fight will initially be played on Saturday morning in Spain, and we do not know if it can be followed in any way. In recent days, there was talk in Japan about problems with Kansai TV, which broadcast the event, which could even lead to a time change. Anyway, the Youtube channel “Real Boxing” is the most likely way to have options to follow it live.