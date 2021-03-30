Ter Stegen will start with Germany almost a year and a half later

Mar 30, 2021 at 7:06 PM CEST

Marc-André Ter Stegen will start again with Germany. The ‘bomb’ was dropped by Joachim Löw himself at a press conference. Despite the undoubted talent of Mönchengladbach’s and his many merits to have taken the reins of the ‘Mannshaft’ goal, the coach has always been faithful to Manuel Neuer. Tomorrow he will make an exception against North Macedonia.

“Most of us will go out like the previous game. Ter Stegen will be in goal & rdquor ;, announced Löw in the appearance prior to the duel against the Balkan team. The Barcelona goalkeeper was not a starter with his team since on November 19, 2019, in a 6-1 that Germany endorsed Northern Ireland in a qualifying duel for the European Championship.

💬 Joachim Löw: “The medical department screened them all. Robin #Gosens can also fully participate in today’s final training.” “Most of us will start like the previous game. @ Mterstegen1 will be in goal.” # DieMannschaft #GERMKD pic.twitter.com/NPdRekLiRr – German National Team (@DFB_Team_ES) March 30, 2021

Trapp, Leno and the aforementioned Neuer have been under the sticks of the team since then in the ten games he has played. Thus, Ter Stegen will once again have the opportunity to defend the colors of his country from the starting eleven.