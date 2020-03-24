The renewal of Marc-André Ter Stegen It remains entrenched and it is not precisely because of the competitive slowdown that world football has given in recent weeks as a result of the coronavirus crises. The Barcelona Soccer Club He has already made several attempts to close the expansion and improvement agreement of the German goalkeeper’s contract and the talks have not yet come to fruition. It is a purely economic matter. The German asks to charge more, as one of the heavyweights of the squad based on his undoubted performance under sticks.

If it was already being difficult for him Barca reach an agreement with Ter Stegen, the coronavirus complicates everything even more with the increasing uncertainty at a sporting level that exists in Spain and in the rest of Europe. The German goalkeeper currently has a contract with the Catalans until 2022 and from the Blaugrana sports management it is intended extend its link two more campaigns, until 2024. For the club he is a capital player, of the utmost importance, at the height of men like Leo Messi, but at the moment its economic proposal is not in line with the sports one.

In favor of the Catalans is the predisposition of the German to renew with Barça. The goalkeeper is happy at the Camp Nou but wants his sporting merits and his importance in Blaugrana’s successes to be recognized. In fact, there are already four meetings between the culé directive and the players’ agents in which, although it is true that positions have been approached, there is no agreement that allows the renewal to materialize and sign it.

At the moment, according to Sport, the latest offer to renew the Barca by Ter Stegen It is 6.5 million euros plus certain bonuses for objectives that could raise this figure annually during the years of association, until 2024. To this last proposal the German said «do not”. The goal considers that the club is not valuing him financially like the rest of his teammates, who are being offered higher emoluments than he, despite having more minutes during the season, even to teammates who do not are headlines right now.

The current economic problems of Barca are evident. They were already before the gap that the coronavirus and are more visible with the ERTE that the club plans to carry out and to which the players are receptive to alleviate the possible gap in the accounts. The renewal of Ter Stegen It is one more problem to balance the numbers from Barcelona, ​​but from the sports direction they continue to look for the ways that are within their reach so that it is so. At the moment, its expansion is still stopped.