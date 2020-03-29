Marc André Ter Stegengoalkeeper Barcelona, has recognized what many players do not dare to say. In a Skype interview with El País, the German goalkeeper explained that «People laugh when I tell them I have no idea about soccer. I don’t see a lot of soccer, except when there are good games or when I’m particularly interested in one because I have a relationship or a friend. Sometimes they ask me for a player’s name and I have no idea«.

«Ever… In the League, for example, it happens to me with names. I don’t know what they are called. But later, when they put the video on me, I realize that I know exactly who it is. I remember better how they move on the field, how they kick or stand out than the player’s name. It is a bit strange, it happens to me when we analyze the opponents, “he added.

On how he is wearing the forty, the German admitted that «I carry it very calmly, football is not a priority. You have to be home ». In addition, he explained what his day-to-day life is like in Barcelona: «I have tried, from the first day, to integrate myself as quickly and as well as possible into the Spanish and Catalan culture. They have always made me feel very good, both me and my family. And there are things here that I love, like the food, the weather and the sea. But I also still have very German things, I am very punctual ».

Returning to football, Ter Stegen commented on how much the Camp Nou impressed him: «It is unique, there is a completely different mentality to that of Germany, there they sing much more and concentrate on the team. Barça’s fans value individual details much more, they experience more sensations, it is different and I love it. I like, for example, when De Jong does something and people enjoy it and celebrate it«.

Finally also He recognized that “San Paolo is not very modern, but it has something special. It depends a lot on the fans, I like those matches, like against Athletic, in which people are far behind their team ».