Ter Stegen: “Let’s hope the Super Cup doesn’t happen to us again” | Copa del Rey Final: Athletic

Ter Stegen appeared in the press room to analyze the preview of the final of the Copa del Rey what will he face in The Cartuja to Athletic Y Barcelona. It must be remembered that the Catalans have already lost the final of the Spain Supercup before the Basques on the same stage.

How he faces the final

“We have a chance to win a title. It is obvious that we remember the final of the Super Cup, but hopefully it will not happen to us again. It will be different. We will not have the 120 minutes that we had in the semifinals of the Super Cup, so we will try to be one hundred percent. It will be a difficult game in which we will be prepared ”.

Athletic

“We will try not to think about the latest results, but we will keep it in mind. You have to know what happened to face these games well. We are going to prepare as always to go out on the field and win. We are very excited to win this difficult game and a title ”.

Importance for the season

“Tomorrow is a final and it is independent of the League. If you win this match you are left with very good feelings and if you lose it with bad ones. The objective is to win tomorrow. We know that the only thing that counts is 90 minutes to win this title ”.

Importance of the Cup

“We never get used to winning titles. This is a very big effort. It means always being one hundred percent. We have fought a lot to be here and the effort was worth this final. We have all the possibilities ”.

Favorites

“I think it is a game that is 50 percent when it starts. If we do our job and we are well, we have many options to take the title to Barcelona. We have to play a complete game ”.

Moral

“We are not going to think about what comes next. Let’s think about what will happen to us tomorrow. We can take this game as a reference for what comes to us, although we are only going to think about this game “.

Harmed by the stoppage

“It turned out that after the selection it was a bit difficult for us. The important thing was to win at Valladolid and in a Classic, anything can happen, although we made a good effort in the second half. We will have to prove it for 90 minutes if we want to win. We have some more training, which I always interrupt you. I think we are good for the final tomorrow ”.

Barça captain

“I don’t give much importance to the bracelet. We have to have a responsible team and when it gets difficult as veterans we have to step up. The young people who are playing are doing well. If we can help them in something, we must take advantage of the situation. Young people have to live the experience in a match. If we can help with a few words, all the better ”.

A special Cup

“I am very excited. He put me in some Cup games and playing these games is always special. We were going through difficult times. I take these moments for a lifetime. Tomorrow’s game makes me very excited because I haven’t played a final for a long time ”.

A failure

“I believe that Athletic will go for everything, it will be matched and if it loses you will be very sad. We will try to take this game for what comes to us this season. At some point the situation has become nervous, but now we are all clear about what we have to do. We concentrate on what we have to do on the field ”.