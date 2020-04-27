The deal is still far away. In any case, this was reported by the Catalan daily Sport this Sunday concerning the extension of FC Barcelona’s German goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen (27). Arrived in July 2014 from Mönchengladbach for 12 million euros, the German international is considered a reference to his position.

Barça halted negotiations

A reference that Catalan leaders would be well advised to extend because his contract expires in 2022. According to Sport, the Catalan management considers this matter as a priority and are trying to force an agreement with Ter Stegen. After several offers proposed and rejected, Barça believes that the conditions are no longer met to continue negotiations, due to the vagueness around the economic consequences arising from the new coronavirus.

These financial problems in Catalonia due to the current pandemic also affect other European clubs. The Blaugranas’ breakdown in negotiations would however be understood by Ter Stegen’s agent Gerd vom Bruch. Barça must indeed know its budget for the next season, which player will leave, in order to save money and extend its executives.

Although he understands the club’s position against Covid-19, the German wants to feel valued by Barça, especially financially. He would like to get closer to the salaries of some members of the squad, who has played 34 games in all competitions this season and is a pillar in the eleven. In the figures, Ter Stegen earns 4.7 million euros annually while Dembélé is 12 million euros. According to Sport, Barça leaders admit that the demand is fair, but that the situation is complicated. If the relations between the two parties are excellent, this situation does not go unnoticed by the big European clubs.

Bayern Munich would like to repatriate Ter Stegen to take over after Manuel Neuer. Juventus Turin and Manchester City were also very interested in the Catalan goalkeeper last summer. To keep its crack, Barcelona will have to activate.