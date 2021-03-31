Ter Stegen and ten more against North Macedonia

03/31/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

Roger Payró

Joachim Löw reopens the door of ownership to Marc-André Ter Stegen. He hadn’t done it for almost a year and a half. The 6-1 that Germany endorsed Northern Ireland in November 2019, in a qualifying duel for the Eurocup, it was the last time he was under sticks with the ‘Mannschaft’. Against North Macedonia, in this case to continue the successful path to the World Cup in Qatar, the goal of Barça will enjoy a new opportunity.

“Most of us will go out like the previous game. Ter Stegen will be in goal & rdquor ;, announced Löw in the preview. It could even be the last time that the Mönchengladbach player plays with the coach in the national team, because before His 15-year stage closes, he only remains to play the Eurocup, where except surprise Manuel Neuer will be chosen.

Löw, the only coach who repeated the same eleven In the first two days, he will not make too many changes beyond the goal. Musiala and Werner these are the other two variants he’s shuffling, but he won’t deviate too much from his low-rotation method.

He does not trust North Macedonia, combined that “it has developed a lot & rdquor ;. After the triumphs against Iceland (3-0) and Romania (0-1), the German side he hopes to finish this first window with a full win with a clean sheet. The latter, remember, will be the task of Marc-André.

Probable lineups:

Germany: Ter Stegen; Klostermann, Rüdiger, Ginter, Can; Musiala, Kimmich, Gündogan; Havertz, Werner, Sané

North Macedonia: Dimitrievski; Ristovski, Musliu, Ristevski, Alioski; Radeski, Spirovski, Bardhi, Elmas; Pandev, Trajkovski

Referee: Sergey Karasev (Russia)

Hour: 20.45