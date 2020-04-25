Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

So far, what little of the hardware is known about the PlayStation 5 is the DualSense control, whose functionalities have been praised by various studies. Inevitably, gamers have compared the new PlayStation controller to what is available on the market so far, and in this regard, developer Tequila Works mentioned that it will be “exponentially better.”

In an interview with Meristation, the CEO of the Spanish studio Tequila Works, Raúl Rubio, spoke about the great advances that the new PlayStation console will bring. Of the most striking is the DualSense control, which after so many decades will be replaced, and the developer responsible for games like RiME and GYLT, highlighted the features that will support the gaming experience like never before.

In case you missed it: fans have already made incredible designs of the DualSense control.

According to Rubio, the built-in horn additions, haptic feedback, lightbar relocation, and more will make the new controller exponentially better, and mentioned that Sony went for a bolder move.

“I see that Sony has been a little more daring and yes that it has tried to see a little more with the function of the button of sharing, that was a more unidirectional process based solely on sharing the experience. In this case, with Create, you can do something a little more active, “said Rubio.

Microsoft made a more conservative decision with its new control

Compared to what Microsoft did with its new control for Xbox Series X, Rubio mentioned that the work is also very interesting, with a more conservative proposal in the sense that it took traditional control and sought to standardize it, without additions or gimmicks like those of the Joy-Con on the Nintendo Switch or the next PlayStation 5 controller, because everything is working very well.

“If you compare, for example, with the Xbox Wireless Controller, when I use it it is for comfort reasons, because of drivers, because it works and it is simple. It is a traditional control, but with a great distribution of weight and sensitivity of the buttons. It is a more conservative proposal; a philosophy with which, as a developer, I see that they have sought more a standardization of components and forget about gimmicks (…) The Microsoft command works and does it perfectly. Everything you can do on PC you can do on Xbox Series X. If you see it that way, its command is more of an evolution, ”said the CEO of Tequila Works.

What do you think of the statements of the CEO of Tequila Works? Do you prefer a traditional control or one with characteristic additions? Tell us in the comments.

Tequila Works has not been the only developer to have exalted the characteristics of the DualSense. A member of Techland (Dying Light) recently mentioned that this control could be one of the best in history. Also, Supermassive Games (Until Dawn, The Dark Pictures Anthology) was excited about the possibilities that the new technology will offer. You can find more news related to the DualSense controller if you visit this page.

