TEQUILA: New Release! – Music News

Tequila is the new single from Pipe Bueno, a song that will simply blow your mind! Are you ready? We tell you all the details here in Music News.

Well, it turns out that Pipe Bueno released a song on March 25 but this time he made a wonderful collaboration with our talented singer, songwriter, musician and now clothing designer, Maluma …

This song to date on YouTube, accumulates more than 3 and a half million reproductions and we really love to share this video with you, we leave the link here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v= fCFKQ0fiEGs

What are you going to find in this video and in this Tequila song by Pipe Bueno y Maluma? Much flavor, much musical flavor, the reality is that it is a song that reminds us of our crazy stage, or if you are in that stage it is ideal to go out and dance. A song that will make you commit crazy things, meet ephemeral loves, let go of what does not do us good, and leave the way for all the wonderful things in life.

This song had excellent comments from the public of Maluma and Pipe Well, the reality is that Tequila has been a hit. Nice song, just what I was waiting for!

“Later they say that Maluma only sings reggeatón, this baby sings any genre”, “I am super obsessed with this song, the musical maturity is so noticeable from the invitation until today, they will always be my favorite noses”

“Since Maluma started singing, I loved it super!”

