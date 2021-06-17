Tequila Don Julio and Gentleman, stories that inspire

The businessman César de la Parra of Grupo Carolo represents, through more than 26 restaurants, an inspiring example to keep ideals alive in the face of any adversity. He started in the industry almost like a nomad, from country to country, from the young apprentice to the more experienced positions.

It took advantage of the pandemic to improve its restaurants and reinvent a new concept that is Cachava, where it reinforces the foundations of Blanco Colima and Blanco Castelar and, of course, improves the conditions of its workers. In Cachava he created an almost home atmosphere, with new spaces, even an area for a home office, an aperitif corner, adapted to the new times, terrace areas and corners for a good chat. “A restaurant to unite us as the family that we are,” he says in an interview.

He expanded the kitchen, promoted home delivery, and a place that could have closed has become a leading restaurant in the Bosque de las Lomas. In other restaurants such as Emilio, Blanco Castelar, Blanco Colima, it has energized the operation with a differentiated and inspiring proposal. “To reach the goal you need to fall and learn to get up,” adds César. These values ​​reinforce the legacy of its restaurants. From a bankrupt to a new space for a new time. An ode to the effort and pioneering spirit that Tequila Don Julio celebrates with the initiative “Take off my hat.”

Its expansion reaches the United States and its commitment to our cuisine is very firm with very ambitious projects. We take off our hats and toast their management, which in times of pandemic has managed to grow, diversify and support their entire workforce, creating new jobs and multiplying restaurants.

How have you reinvented yourself? We asked the manager, he answered and clarified, “Better how we have not reinvented ourselves. We have done everything, it has been a year of pause, of growing and maturing. Much learning. In the group we wanted to capture this maturation, we changed the way we produce, the menus, the wines, it has been in the worst circumstances, but it was a necessary pause and it has given us the opportunity to believe in the important things ”, says from Blanco Castelar, one of the Group’s restaurants.

For de la Parra, resilience is “to endure, to sustain, but then there was a magical moment when it was transformed into trust. In my colleagues, in my partners, in the decisions ”, he declares with pride. “We have learned all the lessons personally, professionally and humanly, in feeling much more important things such as life, family and co-workers”, —he adds and continues— “the business has changed, our mission now is celebrate life with unforgettable experiences, teamwork and a good work environment. ” César highlights the values ​​that have been imposed at this time, “we have to be grateful for being alive, healthy and giving total gratitude to those who have supported us. We have made passion a protagonist, in the restaurant industry it is the engine. To inspire passion you must love what you do. To transmit it and it is important for a good leader such as Tequila Don Julio does with this initiative that inspires passion ”.

And he adds, “gratitude is also important, which comes from understanding things, you only love what you understand and you only understand what you teach,” he says. For César, the value of effort is important, “I prefer a disciplined and hard-working person than a person with talent, but without discipline. I take off my hat for Don Julio, the tequila from Mexico that has always been close to us and the initiative “Take off my hat” demonstrates the leadership that Don Julio has as a company. One that inspires and has created this life jacket for the entire industry ”, —and ends—“ I take my hat off for all the people of Mexico who get up every day in a complicated and difficult Mexico, but they keep going despite the bitter drink that we are going through, and I take my hat off to my co-workers, a great team, an example of resilience and gratitude, for those who put on a smile to celebrate life ”.