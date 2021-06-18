Tequila brand José Cuervo gives you $ 1,000 and a trip to Mexico



If you win, you can travel to Mexico for free, in addition to getting a prize of $ 1,000.

Photo: Anna Webber / .

The tequila brand José Cuervo gives you the opportunity to win money and some prizes just for making your favorite cocktail made with tequila.

And it is that José Cuervo is looking for a person to be his member of the ‘Tequila Cabinet’, which is like a team of tequila lovers that the company will be forming.

Being part of this cabinet has its advantages, since You can travel to Mexico for free, in addition to obtaining a prize of $ 1,000 dollars.

Cuervo unveiled the Tequila Cabinet competition this week and there are five spots up for grabs. To participate, you must be 21 or older and be good at making tequila cocktails.

If you think you are the ideal candidate, you can apply by going to the official website of the José Cuervo Cabinet Member Contest. There you will have to upload a video where you say why you would be the perfect person to be part of the José Cuervo tequila cabinet and in which position you would fit best.

The five positions at stake they take are inspired by some of the most popular tequila cocktails and these would be: Chief Officer of Margaritas, Chief Officer of Paloma, Chief Officer of Tequila Sunrise, Chief Officer of Bloody Mary, and for the who like tequila alone, Chief Tequila Officer.

In addition to explaining why you are a good candidate in the video, you will have to prepare an original tequila cocktail and share the recipe. The Cuervo judges will select entries based on the spirit, creativity, and originality of the recipe.

Before submitting, you need to make sure that your video is less than three minutes long because longer videos will not count. You will also need a valid US passport to be eligible for the grand prize. Once you’re ready, submit your video by Tuesday, July 6.

The winners of the Tequila Cabinet will be selected around July 23. If you are one of them, you will receive a Cuervo “Corporate Card” gift card worth $ 1,000 to use to make your own cocktails and an all-expenses-paid trip to Tequila, Mexico. You and a guest will have up to a year to schedule the trip.

The trip will include a visit to La Rojeña – the oldest active tequila distillery in Latin America where José Cuervo produces – a trip in the new Elite Wagon of the José Cuervo Express train, a stay of four days and three nights at the Hotel Solar de las Ánimas, and the opportunity to tour the agave fields of José Cuervo with expert farmers.

–You may also be interested: Popeyes hamburger chain launches its first partner program, with exclusive promotions and discounts