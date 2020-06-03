Mexico City.- Unanimously of votes, the Superior Chamber of the Electoral Court of the Federal Judicial Power (TEPJF), revoked the decision of the National Commission of Honesty and Justice of Morena to open an ordinary sanctioning procedure against the substitute senator of that party, Alejandro Rojas Díaz Durán.

Thus, for the first time, the Superior Chamber interprets the Morena regulations to determine the way in which complaints proceed for acts within or outside of internal processes.

Likewise, the request to sanction those who filed the complaints for not having the representation of the CEN was rejected, since the plenary considered that the internal organs of the party should be those that take cognizance and resolve according to law.

Last April 23 and 26, militants filed complaints against Rojas Díaz Durán for usurpation of functions; the manipulation of wills in acts of proselytizing and campaigning in their favor; constant denial on social networks against the leadership; he paints fences with his name in reference to the poll to elect the president of the National Executive Committee (CEN); the publication of a National Organization Plan for Morena for the COVID-19 crisis; the supposed registration for the credentialing of the militancy and party supporters and personal advertising, among others.

The Morena Nomenclature failed, again, in its attempt to prevent me from competing and winning Morena’s national presidency. I propose an agreement for the unity and democracy of #Morena. President @lopezobrador_ needs us together to win widely in 2021. https://t.co/eR52jrQgjQ – Alejandro Rojas Díaz Durán (@rojasdiazduran) June 3, 2020

On April 29, the Secretariats of Indigenous and Peasant, and of Mexicans Abroad at the CEN in Morena, presented a special sanctioning procedure to sanction those behaviors.

Rojas Díaz Durán contested that the complaints be resolved in accordance with the guidelines of the ordinary sanctioning procedure provided for in Morena’s internal regulations, and not an electoral sanctioning procedure, since he argued that the deadlines to resolve are longer and could be done discretionary, which in his concept would leave him without the possibility of participating in the internal renewal process of his party leadership.

In view of the non-conformity asserted, the Superior Chamber determined in a non-face-to-face public session, under the videoconference format, that 24 hours after being notified, the Commission must issue a new agreement or agreements in which it justifies the initiation of the sanctioning electoral procedure by the conducts that merit it, as well as the ordinary sanction for those conducts not related to the internal renewal process of the party leadership.

Seven24.mx

ebv