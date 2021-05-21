Tepatitlán vs Tampico Madero: Schedules and where to see the Champion of Champions of the Expansion League

The champion of the Liga de Expansión MX, Tepatitlán FC will face the champion of the Apertura 2020, Tampico FC, in the second leg of the Champion of Champions, a tournament that will define the winner of the millionaire purse of 5 million pesos.

The second leg can be seen on the TUDN, ESPN, Fox Sports and Claro Sports signal this Saturday at 5:00 p.m. Central time.

With a double from Daniel Lajud, Tampico took the advantage of two goals, which now the Guadalajara team will have to overcome if they want to take home the 5 Million prize.

Return: Saturday May 22. 17:00 Hours Gregorio Tepa Gómez Stadium Signal: TUDN, ESPN, FOX SPORTS AND CLARO SPORTS.

