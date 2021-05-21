Tepatitlán vs Tampico FC: Probable lineups of the Champion of Champions of Liga de Expansión MX

After the Alteños from Tepatitlán lost in the first leg by a score of 2-0 against Tampico Madero in the final of Campeón de Campeones of the Liga de Expansión MX, they have the opportunity to reverse the score at home and with their people.

With a double from Lajud, Tampico has an advantage over the Guadalajara team, however, despite the 2-0, there is hope in Tepa and they will seek to win the millionaire prize.

Also read: Liga MX: Apertura 2021 would already have a start date and would extend the transfer period

La Jaiba and the Alteños, more than for the trophy, fight for the juicy prize of 5 million that the Champion of Champions will win in the second leg at the Tepa Gómez Stadium.

The return match of the Champion of Champions will be played next Saturday, May 22 at the Gregorio “Tepa” Gómez Stadium, at 5:00 pm, to define the monarch of the MX Expansion League.

Possible lineups:

TM Soccer Club: K. Avilés, C. Bernal, E. García, O. Manzanarez, C. Robles, J. Lozano, N. Gómez, A. López, M. Ruíz, D. Lajud, A. López.

Tepatitlán FC: A. Sánchez, Á. Tecpanécatl, S. Castañeda, L. Robles, S. Ceballos, F. Medina, L. Morales, P. Pérez, A. Juárez, J. Angulo, V. Mañón.