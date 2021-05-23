Tepatitlán FC vs TM Futbol Club: Lineups of the second leg of Campeón de Campeones

The Tepatitlán FC team and the TM Futbol Club will define the first Champion of Champions in the history of Liga de Expansión MX in the debut season in the new format of the second division of Mexican soccer.

The Guadalajara team led by the coach Paco Ramirez will seek to reverse the adverse score obtained in the first leg in his visit to Tamaulipas territory to win the juicy sum of five million pesos.

Read also: Club América: Héctor Moreno sounds like reinforcement; his salary, the big problem

While the picture of the strategist’s Jaiba Brava Gerardo Espinoza wants to close the most successful season in the new history of the institution with a 2-0 lead achieved in the first 90 minutes of the series.

ALIGNMENTS

TEPATITLÁN FC

1 Andrés Sánchez (P) 4 Daniel Aguinada 14 Francisco Medina 19 Said Castañeda 6 Pavel Pérez 7 Ángel Tecpanécatl 18 Luis Robles 9 Víctor Mañón 10 Edson Rivera (C) 23 Diego Medina 27 Juan Angulo

TM SOCCER CLUB

33 Kefren Avilés (P) 2 César Bernal 3 Óscar Manzanarez 8 Marco Ruiz 13 Carlos Robles 17 José Lozano 19 Edson García 6 Aldo López 7 Daniel Lajud 9 Nahum Gómez 11 Antonio López (C)

Read also: Atlético de Madrid: Héctor Herrera, the fourth Mexican to win La Liga

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content