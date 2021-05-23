Tepatitlán FC is proclaimed Champion of Champions of the MX Expansion League (Summary, Video Goals)

The Tepatitlán FC team won a 5-4 penalty shootout against TM Futbol Club after drawing 2-2 in the 120 regulatory minutes on aggregate and thus conquering the first edition of the Champion of Champions of the Liga de Expansión MX.

After the advantage obtained in the first leg by Jaiba Brava, the Jalisco team was forced to equalize the score on aggregate to dream of their second victory in the second division.

The set of Paco Ramirez forced the shootout from 11 steps against the Tamaulipas team, after winning by a score of 2-0 in regular time and in overtime in the Gregorio Tepa Gómez stadium.

At 37 ‘, a great goal from the midfielder Pavel Perez gave the illusion to the Alteños, who never lowered their arms and found the second at 89 ‘, courtesy of a header from the defender Said Castañeda.

Already in sudden death from the 11 steps, Luis Morales got it right, while Luis Flores He missed the goalkeeper’s throw Andres Sanchez, vital for this conquest. Thus, Tepatitlán pocketed an economic prize of two million pesos.

