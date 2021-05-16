Tepatitlán FC is champion of the Expansion League by defeating Atlético Morelia

The Tepatitlan FC He is the new Champion of the MX Expansion League after beating Atlético Morelia at the Morelos Stadium after winning by an aggregate score of 2-3, making history in the Division, as it is only the second tournament they have played in the League.

The match ended 2-2 with goals from Víctor Mañón and Luis Márquez, Tepatitlán was able to lift the league trophy and take the 5 million pesos purse.

Also read: Club América: Santiago Solari ended up furious with the Tuzos for the treatment received in Pachuca

Tepatitilán began by winning the match, however, Morelia turned it around and tied the aggregate, complicating things for the Guadalajara team.

At minute 86, Luis Márquez was in charge of scoring the penalty that would finally give the title to ‘Tepa’, who will play against Tampico for the Champion of Champions.