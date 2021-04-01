Teoscar Hernández ruins Gerrit Cole’s departure with tremendous homerun

The dominican Teoscar Hernandez ruined the exit of Gerrit cole with a beautiful home run all over left field in the MLB.

Cole who had five innings with just one run allowed and 7 strikeouts, was left with a slider in the very center of the zone, which Teoscar Hernandez I do not forgive.

Hernández hit 2-2 off Cole’s shipments in the Opening Day game between Tornoto’s Blue Jays and Los Yankees from New York.

Multiple Yankees fans made racist comments toward Teoscar Hernández, after he hit such a home run to tie the game.

Here the video:

. @ TeoscarH to the bleachers. 😳 pic.twitter.com/uzpMfPbK1K – MLB (@MLB) April 1, 2021

Notably Teoscar Hernandez He was a candidate to win the MVP last season, an injury kept him out for several weeks and that allowed Luke Voit and Jose Abreu to have some steps forward.