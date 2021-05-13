Teoscar Hernández is crowned king of the 400 feet against the Braves

The Dominican gardener of the Toronto Blue Jays, Teoscar Hernandez, continues to show great signs of his high caliber as a home run hitter, who during the night of this Wednesday put the Atlanta Braves pitching to suffer with a game of multiple home runs.

The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Atlanta Braves 4-1 on Wednesday night of the MLB, I find where the Dominican, Teoscar Hernandez home run twice, both homers over 400 feet.

Teoscar Hernandez, had a performance of four stops in the batter’s box in the aforementioned meeting, who in his first at-bat went on base on balls, missed with a grounded to first base in his second inning, followed by two home runs through center and left field, respectively.

The first of the home runs for Hernandez It was a solo run, who hit a home run in the seventh inning on the first pitch on duty off pitcher Luke Jackson, who swung at a fastball at 95 miles per hour, hitting a fierce home run across the outfield. central with distance of 404 feet.

🎶 Hitting homers out in Georgia 🎶 💣 @TeoscarH 💣 pic.twitter.com/YH3QVdWxYz – Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 13, 2021

Heading into the ninth episode, it was another inning of glory for Teoscar Hernandez, who hit a one-round RBI homer, this one after a turn in front of the pitcher. MLB, Josh Tomlin, a three-pitch hitter from 464 feet, sent Bo Bichette to the plate.

464 FEET 😤 @TeoscarH ONLY hits moonshots! pic.twitter.com/niq50eBy1o – Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 13, 2021

Both homers by the Dominican, meant his fourth and fifth of the current season of MLB, respectively, who also posted 17 RBIs, now adding three home runs in the current month of May.