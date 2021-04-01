Teófimo López’s father compares his son’s situation with that of Muhammad Ali and Vietnam

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Teófimo López Sr, father of the fighter of the same name who last year gave the great surprise by defeating Vasyl Lomachenko, has compared his son’s situation with that of Muhammad Ali when he refused to travel to Vietnam, being imprisoned and his license as a boxer withdrawn.

Putting us in the background, it all begins when Top Rank does not want to satisfy the new demands of Teófimo López, and offers him the minimum amount stipulated in his contract for each fight, without taking into account that he is now a world lightweight champion in three of the four organisms.

The New Yorker and his team did not accept and took it as an affront, so the auction was reached for the fight he has against George Kambosos, official IBF aspirant.

This bid was unexpectedly won by Triller, instead of one of the promoters of the two contenders (Top Rank for López and Matchroom for Kambosos). Thus, Lopez will charge a much greater amount than if he had simply accepted Bob Arum’s offer. For this reason, it announced that it wanted to stop being contractually bound to its promoter, Top Rank.

In this context, Teofimo’s father and coach has stated that “We are showing boxers that they are worth more than promoters believe, and we have taken a big step towards that and it turned out well. This is like in the time of Muhammad Ali, when he fought for his rights by not wanting to go to war, it is the same shit that we are fighting for now with my son ». The boxer himself endorsed these words, although more restrained than his father, saying that he thought that his entire career from now on would be with PPV bouts.

A few statements, we think, quite exaggerated, comparing a warlike and early Ali situation with a theme of wanting more money for a boxer.