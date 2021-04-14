Teofimo López’s father affirms in which round George Kambosos will be knocked out

The fight between Teofimo Lopez Y George Kambosos little by little it rises in tone with the statements of the camps, now it was turn to the father of the light monarch, who sent a strong threat to his rival.

Lopez He affirmed that the fight will be very difficult but he is very sure that his son will come out with his hand up, even, he said that he will not pass the third round.

“I think he is a strong fighter, hungry, I agree with him. It will not go beyond three rounds. I’m even thinking of putting money into it, ”he said.

Likewise, he affirmed that they will arrive well prepared for the fight, since they had more time to prepare the fight.

“In the camp of Knoll We only had seven weeks, in this camp we have nine. It is a better preparation “.

