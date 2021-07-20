Teófimo López will not fight with Kambosos and negotiates a rematch with Lomachenko

180º turn in the plans Teofimo Lopez. His team has rejected the proposal to face George Kambosos on August 14 in Sydney, arguing the harsh restrictions that foreigners have to overcome to enter Australian soil.

For this reason, Lopez is even willing to give up his IBF world lightweight title. From his team they point out that López is still the lightweight champion, although he renounces the belt. A new sample of how devalued the titles are.

The American recently signed a new contract with Top Rank. Bob Arum’s promoter is already working on a second fight between López and Vasyl Lomachenko take place in the fall of this year. The Ukrainian reappeared with victory, defeating Masayoshi Nakatani on July 26.