The combat between Teofimo Lopez (16-0, 12 KO) and the Australian George Kambosos Jr. (19-0, 10 KO) will be held on June 19, delaying the event for two weeks by the Triller platform, which will be in charge of organizing the evening.

Following his victory over Vasyl Lomachenko, Lopez is forced to expose the IBF world lightweight title against Kambosos. Triller surprised the auction by putting more than six million euros.