Teofimo López tested positive for COVID-19: his fight against George Kambosos was postponed



López has presented some symptoms of COVID-19.

Photo: Al Bello / .

Entering the “fight week”, bad news forced post star combat this weekend: the world champion Teofimo López tested positive for COVID-19. Therefore, his fight scheduled for this Saturday, June 19 against George Kambosos was rescheduled for August 14. Two more months of waiting.

BREAKING: Source: Teofimo Lopez tests positive for Covid-19, Kambosos fight and card is off, moving to Aug. 14. # boxing #LopezKambosos – Dan Rafael (@ DanRafael1) June 15, 2021

Ryan Kavanaugh, founder of the Triller platform, confirmed that Teófimo López underwent a PCR test that yielded a positive result. What’s more, your case would be symptomatic.

Lopez, Honduran blood, was ready to defend his undefeated (16-0-0) against Australian George Kambosos Jr., who has also not been beaten in his career (19-0-0). We will have to wait a little longer to witness the epic undefeated vs undefeated.