Teofimo López tested positive for COVID-19: his fight against George Kambosos was postponed


López has presented some symptoms of COVID-19.

Entering the “fight week”, bad news forced post star combat this weekend: the world champion Teofimo López tested positive for COVID-19. Therefore, his fight scheduled for this Saturday, June 19 against George Kambosos was rescheduled for August 14. Two more months of waiting.

Ryan Kavanaugh, founder of the Triller platform, confirmed that Teófimo López underwent a PCR test that yielded a positive result. What’s more, your case would be symptomatic.

Lopez, Honduran blood, was ready to defend his undefeated (16-0-0) against Australian George Kambosos Jr., who has also not been beaten in his career (19-0-0). We will have to wait a little longer to witness the epic undefeated vs undefeated.

