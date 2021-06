Teofimo Lopez (16-0, 12 KO) will pocket close to four million euros for the fight that will face him George Kambosos June 19.

The Triller app put a surprising number on the auction, claiming the rights to stage the match.

Despite his public disagreements with Bob Arum, Lopez has signed a new contract with promoter Top Rank and it will begin on October 2, when Lopez is scheduled to headline an evening hosted by Arum.