Teófimo López, positive for Covid. The evening is postponed

After giving Teofimo Lopez positive for COVID-19, the entire gala in which he was going to defend his titles against George Kambosos to August 14.

It will be held in the same place, at LoanDepot Park in Miami, and in addition to López-Kambosos for the IBF, WBA and WBO lightweight world championships, the total unification of the middleweight was going to be held, and now it will happen on the same day. feminine between Franchón Crews-Dezurn Y Elin cederroos, plus the handsome Andy You expire–Jono Carroll and the heavy duel with Michael Hunter Y Mike wilson.

Other names of the attractive gala face the undefeated American Charles conwell, Olympian in 2016, before Mark DeLuca and Other fighters to be seen are the world’s double former middleweight challenger Willie monroe, the unbeaten Chinese heavyweight Zhilei Zhang or Ray Robinson, which comes from drawing against Egidijius Kavaliauskas and Josh Kelly in the welterweight category.