Teofimo López and George Kambosos almost came to blows in their first confrontation

Both the lightweight champion, Teofimo López, as your challenger, George Kambosos, they were intruded in moments of tension when both saw the faces for the first time, even, they had to intervene to prevent them from being beaten in their first confrontation.

During the presentation of their fight, Theophimus Y Kambosos, they almost came to blows, this after the crossing of statements they had, they even had to intervene to avoid a mess.

It all started when Theophimus claimed he would knock out Kambosos before the third round, something that set the challenger on fire, who responded to the offense.

That was enough to set things on fire between them andn the stage and the insults did not wait.

Tension is at an ALL-TIME HIGH between @TeofimoLopez and @georgekambosos before June 5th. # TrillerFightClub pic.twitter.com/yBDN3SOq7T – FITE (@FiteTV) April 16, 2021

It will be June 5 when Theophimus Y Kambosos fix things up in the ring, they’ll even have a fight co-stellar the expected return of Evander Holyfield.

Show Player