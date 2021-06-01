Teofimo against Haney after Kambosos and other news

Teofimo López has been at the center of the news at the beginning of the week and his father too, who was accused of “never having boxed and not knowing anything for that reason.” But also the WBA and its president Gilberto Mendoza are under extreme pressure because of their own decisions.

1 = Pacquiao claims his place as super champion and the WBA is studying how to resolve the entanglement with his now two super champion belts, that of Yordenis Ugás and that of Manny Pacquiao. They did not delay the claims from the Cuban fans and that gave another confusion on Twitter.

2 = (6:33) Eddie Hearn believes that Devin Haney is ready for everything, the money is available and he is already negotiating a fight against Teofimo López. In this video we explain why this fight is going or going, for what reason the possible Teofimo vs. Josh Taylor and also why we think Teofimo should beat a Haney who’s not ready for big fights yet.

3 = (12:25) George Kambosos has no filter on his tongue. He accused Teofimo López of being a fraud, reminded Teofimo Sr. that he had never been a boxer in his life and even invited him to fight against Kambosos Sr.

4 = (16:30) José Ramírez decided to stay at super lightweight for now, make one more fight and then go for Teofimo. Understand the reason why López is and not someone else, the expected rival.