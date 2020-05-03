The scientific community of Mexico is in mourning. Teófilo Herrera Suárez, teacher and researcher emeritus of the Institute of Biology of the Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), passed away on April 23 at the age of 96 due to a heart condition, according to the environmental site Verdebandera.

Herrera Suárez was a scientific eminence, being recognized as the father of mycology in Mexico, since he dedicated most of his life to the study of fungi. He was born in 1924 in Mexico City and, apparently as a child, showed a great interest in biological sciences.

In the 1940s, he studied at the UNAM Faculty of Sciences, where he graduated as a biologist, but simultaneously he also studied the career of Parasitologist Biologist Chemist (QBP), at the National School of Biological Sciences of the National Polytechnic Institute. In 1954, He completed a master’s degree at the University of Wisconsin, specializing in biochemistry and microbiology, and 10 years later he obtained a doctorate from UNAM at the Faculty of Sciences.

Dr. Teófilo was the first person to conduct research to learn about edible mushroom species in Mexico in the 1950s. He made more than 120 scientific articles, most of them about fungi and bacteria, and collaborated in the elaboration of more than a thousand cards in a dozen volumes on the flora of Mexico. “I have explored much of the country, so I acquired a vast knowledge of the country’s vegetation,” he said during one of his last public participations in 2018, in the Mexican Society of Natural History.

He was also a teacher at the National Preparatory School from 1946 to 1957. At UNAM, he was professor of Paleobiology and later of various chairs.

On October 18, 1990, he was appointed researcher emeritus of the Institute of Biology, and even He was one of the founders of the UNAM Botanical Garden.

