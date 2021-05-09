Teodoro García Egea surprises Iñaki López, host of ‘LaSexta Noche’, with a gift: “How clever are you!”

The secretary general of the PP, Teodoro García Egea, was interviewed this Saturday in the news program LaSexta Noche to comment on both the result of the elections in Madrid last Tuesday, May 4, or the decay of the state of alarm due to coronavirus.

But before the interview began, the Murcian politician had a detail with the presenter of the program, Iñaki López, that the journalist did not expect and that it was even personalized.

“I have brought you a gift from people who have done a feat”, García Egea said, and presented the Basque presenter with a Villarreal CF shirt, which on Thursday qualified to play in the UEFA Europa League final after eliminating Arsenal in the semifinals.

Villarreal, who will play the final Wednesday May 26 in the Polish city of Gdansk against Manchester United, they are the only Spanish team to have reached a European competition final this season.

“They have embroidered it for you. I have been this morning in Castellón. For you and so that all Spain cheer on Villarreal “, said the general secretary of the PP when he handed over the yellow shirt to López.

“I congratulate Villarreal,” said Iñaki López, who is a self-confessed Athletic Club fan. “How do I ask you the awkward questions now? How clever you are, Secretary General!“said López, who also recalled that this year those of Athletic” also had the opportunity to have made history but we have not achieved it, “in reference to the two Copa del Rey finals that he played.