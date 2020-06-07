The PP general secretary, Teodoro García Egea, criticized the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, this Sunday for saying that he would like the Civil Guard reports to be made «with guarantees and confidentiality»And he has reproached me for insinuating that the works of the Benemérita are not rigorous.

«Sánchez presides over the Government of lies and attacks the Civil Guard insinuating that their reports are not rigorous, “lamented the secretary general of the popular in a message on social networks, collected by Europa Press.

In this regard, it has criticized that the Government that “ignored the warnings of the World Health Organization (WHO)” warning of the pandemic, now justify its actions in managing the coronavirus crisis “attacking people of honor », Referring to the Civil Guard.

“The Government that ignored the warnings of the WHO and put ideology before health, justifies itself by attacking people of honor,” García Egea has written on his personal Twitter account, on which he has hung the cover of El Country of February 25 that announced: «WHO asks the world to prepare for the pandemic«.

– Teodoro García Egea (@TeoGarciaEgea) June 7, 2020

The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, affirmed this Sunday that he would like the Civil Guard reports to be prepared “with guarantees and confidentiality”, when asked about the judicial case in which the Madrid Government delegate, José, is being investigated Manuel Franco, for alleged administrative trespass by authorize the feminist 8-M demonstration in the midst of a pandemic.

The preparation of these reports is at the origin of the controversial decision of the Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, to dismiss the colonel Diego Perez de los Cobos as head of the Command of the Civil Guard in Madrid.

Sánchez was asked about this matter during the press conference he has given this Sunday, after holding the thirteenth conference of regional presidents. In his appearance, he has justified the dismissal of Colonel Pérez de los Cobos because, in his opinion, Marlaska “you have the right to choose your team and even more so when it wants to tackle a process of modernization »of the State Security Forces and Bodies.