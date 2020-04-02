Teo González becomes Tao Pai Pai of Dragon Ball and Twitter goes crazy

Tao Pao Pai is one of the villains of the cartoon Dragon Ball, who coincidentally bears a great resemblance to him is the comedian Teo Gonzalez who finally did a cosplay leaving fans of the cartoon excited to see it.

It was through a video in a advertising of some furniture where the comedian appears dressed as the character and villain of the cartoon.

González is one of the best comedians in Mexico despite the fact that today stand-up is the type of comedy that has caught the attention of the public Teo Gonzalez made her laugh out loud when she saw his presentations.

The cartoon on the other hand is part of the history of many adults as they grew along with the cartoon and although it remembers one of the villains who besieged Goku when I was a child it was precisely “Tao Pai Pai” to whom fans of the cartoon found an incredible resemblance to the comedian.

In the video, although he does not mention a word, his gestures, movements and characterization remind who at the time was one of Goku’s greatest opponents, the protagonist of the cartoon.

Thanks to the excellent marketing that has known how to exploit nostalgia, in all those who grew up with the anime that aired in Mexico during the 90´s, and that managed to secure a large number of followers around the world.

Twenty-second video has quickly become trending in the micro blogging service Twitter as many Internet users grew up watching the cartoon and the mere fact of “seeing” a character could be said that live or in cosplay is quite exciting.

“Teo González finally dared to cosplay as Tao Pai Pai, he was missing trunks but I’m leaving satisfied,” commented @eldonchalo.

