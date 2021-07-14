Tensions rise in Mercedes ahead of the Silverstone Grand Prix

07/14/2021 at 10:44 AM CEST

The Formula 1 World Championship had had a clear dominance in recent years: Mercedes. The German team had monopolized the podium in an incredible way so far. Something that began to change this year, with the emergence again of Verstappen’s Red Bull that did not allow Hamilton to continue with that unstoppable cycle of victories.

This has set off the alarms in Mercedes, and, above all, that one of those who consider the cause of this bad streak is pointed out: Valtteri Bottas. The Finnish pilot has been singled out for his poor performance on the circuit this past season.

However, his partner, the successful Lewis Hamilton, considers that the vision of the Finn is unfair. He believes that the pair formed by both is the best of all the teams and that they work very well as a team.

While voices sound in favor of Bottas’ replacement in favor of other younger promises, the Englishman hopes that his partner will continue to perform alongside him on one of the favorite circuits by national affinity: Silverstone.