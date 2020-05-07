While the country began this week the gradual exit from the quarantine in force since March 10, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte seeks to lower tensions within the government coalition, where controversy over isolation measures, the regularization of immigrants and a pandemic release program.

At the same time, this Thursday the government managed to close another of the fronts it had open, by accepting the celebration of masses from May 18, although with masks and other security measures, after the criticism it had received from the Italian Catholic Church for not including religious celebrations within the first phase of easing quarantine.

Conte, at the head of a coalition that includes the Five Star Movement, the Democratic Party, Italia Viva (IV) and other minor groups, has faced all kinds of criticism from within the government alliance for the measures since the beginning of the pandemic. and the times to establish the quarantine and its gradual exit.

Along these lines, the PD leader, Nicola Zingaretti, asked that the government “dialogue with the opposition” in the face of criticism and warned that in case the current Executive cannot continue, “it is difficult for a different majority to emerge” , endorsing the hypothesis of a call for elections in the event of a Conte stumble.

Regularization of immigrants

In the last hours, the government coalition returned to revive its inmates as a result of a project by the Minister of Agricultural Policies, Teresa Bellanova, of Italia Viva, which publicly called for a system of regularization of irregular immigrants working in the agricultural sector and He threatened to step aside if a solution is not reached for the 600,000 people in that condition that he estimated.

From the Five Stars, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese warned that the figure does not actually reach 200,000 people, and the M5E political chief, Vito Crimi, rejected the proposal, considering that “it does not help combat black work” .

At the same time, from Italia Viva they threaten to take away the parliamentary trust of the Minister of Justice, Alfonso Bonafede of the Five Stars, for the mismanagement of the release of 376 people linked to the mafias under the so-called Article 41 bis, which hardens the conditions for detainees related to organized crime.

IV’s pressure on Bonafede still dates back to the end of 2019, when they had already advanced with a request for the removal of the minister due to the differences over a project of changes in the statutes of limitations.

Criticism of the measures by decree

From Italia Viva, founded by former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi last September as a spin-off from the PD, they also criticize that Conte has established the quarantine, his departure and the measures to alleviate it through a decree and not a law with parliamentary control.

In fact, in his last weekly newsletter, Renzi stated that the time has come to “end it with the decrees that limit personal liberties.”

This Thursday, Italy reported that 274 people died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 29,958 since the start of the pandemic, although with the contagion curve in full decline, to the point that the number of current positives was below the 90,000 people for the first time since April 4.

Meanwhile, with the flexibility measures adopted in a homogeneous way for the whole country, governors of the different regions demand from Conte different plans for each one that evaluates the curves of contagion and productive activities, in a situation of heterogeneity in which the Lombardy continues to concentrate half of the victims, according to Civil Protection data.

“The opening of trade since May 11 and then, on the 18th, more powers to the regions for the rest of the reopens,” the Ligurian governor Giovanni Toti, president of the association that brings together the regional chiefs, after a virtual meeting of regional leaders.

OmeCome Regioni harassed the #Governo with a unitary document from riaprire il commercio al dettaglio da luned 11 maggio. E che dal 18 maggio le Regioni possano decidere en autonomia e differenziare le parrot riaperture. #CoronavirusLiguria – Giovanni Toti (@GiovanniToti) May 7, 2020

In the relationship with the influential local Church, Conte, the Minister of the Interior, Luciana Lamorgese, and the President of the Italian bishops, Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, signed today at the seat of government the agreement for the return of Masses from the next 18.

The protocol, disclosed by the Italian Episcopal Conference, provides that hygiene measures must be adopted “to protect public health.”

Among the agreed measures, in addition to the mandatory use of chinstraps, is the maintenance of the safety distance of at least one meter on the side and front, as well as the prohibition of access for people who present with cold symptoms or a body temperature higher than 37, 5ºC.

The exclusion of masses from the first list of permitted activities had caused a harsh crossing with the Italian Church, which had considered that the prohibition compromised “the exercise of freedom of worship” in the country.

.