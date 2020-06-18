Washington pressed China on Wednesday over its treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority and Hong Kong, coinciding with a meeting between the head of US diplomacy, Mike Pompeo, and a senior Beijing official in Hawaii to ease the mounting bilateral tensions.

Pompeo met for nearly nine hours with Yang Jiechi, a veteran Communist Party official, at a military base in Honolulu, the State Department reported.

This is the first high-level meeting between the two powers since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the responsibility of which President Donald Trump has tried to attribute to China, increasingly becoming its preferred target in the face of the US elections in November.

Yang reportedly requested the meeting, which was held without formal announcements and media.

Chinese state newspaper People’s Daily said the talks were « constructive. » « Both sides agreed to continue to maintain contact and communication, » he said.

The United States said Pompeo told Yang that the two countries need « completely reciprocal deals. »

« It also emphasized the need for full transparency and information sharing to combat the current covid-19 pandemic and prevent future outbreaks, » said State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus.

While the two diplomats were in Hawaii, the United States pressed China on two thorny issues.

Trump enacted a law to sanction Chinese officials for the detention of more than a million Uighurs and other Turkish Muslims in the Asian country.

A decision quickly rejected by Beijing, which denounced « a petty attack » against China and threatened retaliation.

China « will respond resolutely and the United States will shoulder the burden of all subsequent consequences, » the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Pompeo also published a statement on Wednesday with his G7 counterparts about the situation in Hong Kong.

The foreign ministers of that group – made up of the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom and Japan – showed their « serious concern » about China’s intention to apply a law to punish separatist, « terrorist » activities. , subversion or even foreign interference in that autonomous territory.

« We strongly urge the Chinese government to reconsider its decision, » says the G7 statement.

– Hostility marked by elections –

With a president criticized for its management of the pandemic, the US Republican Party has for weeks pointed to China as the biggest culprit in the spread of the virus, ahead of the November presidential election.

But a book by former National Security Adviser John Bolton, whose publication is trying to block the Trump administration, tells a different story.

According to excerpts from the work published by the American press, Trump asked his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, for help in obtaining his reelection.

Bolton further states, according to an excerpt published by The Washington Post, that Xi explained why China was building concentration camps for Uighurs to Trump, who replied that this was « exactly the right thing to do. »

Human rights activists say China is subduing minorities as part of a brainwashing campaign with few modern precedents. Beijing says they are vocational education centers, an alternative to Islamic extremism.

Susan Thornton, a career diplomat who previously served as the top East Asian State Department official in the Trump administration, said US and Chinese leaders can « save lives together and save the economies » of both countries.

« I hope this meeting reduces tensions, and I suspect that is why the Chinese proposed it, but I am skeptical that it will work, » said Thornton, now a professor at Yale University.

« It seems to me that talking about the rivalry between the United States and China in this context (of the pandemic) is out of touch with the reality that people face, » he said.

– « Controversial » to the rescue? –

Pompeo, a staunch ally of Trump who is credited with his own presidential aspirations, has been at the forefront of the accusations against China, which he accuses of being « truly hostile » to the United States and of « implacably imposing communism. »

The former conservative congressman has taken the lead in promoting a theory, debunked by leading scientists, that the new coronavirus came out of a Chinese laboratory.

Michael Swaine, a leading American academic specializing in China, said Pompeo is « the worst person » to ease tensions.

« He has shown that he does not understand anything about China, and is primarily a debater, » the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace principal investigator wrote on Twitter.

« Making ideological statements as if they were diplomacy or some kind of strategy is just embarrassing for the United States, » he said.

But it was difficult for Pompeo to reject a request from Yang, who is neglecting protocol with the will to meet on US soil outside of Washington.

Especially long active in his country’s relations with the United States, Yang met Pompeo in New York in August.

