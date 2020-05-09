. – With almost all states partially reopened this week, the backlash and frustrations grow as Americans struggle with ways to combat the deadly coronavirus.

More than 45 states on Sunday will ease the restrictions by opening a mix of businesses, services or parks, hoping to lift economies crushed by a pandemic that has killed nearly 76,000 people in the United States and infected more than 1.2 million.

The most vulnerable communities, such as nursing homes and prisons, are the most affected, and experts say the numbers will grow. The researchers predict that the relaxed social distancing due to the reopens will lead to 134,000 coronavirus deaths across the country by August, nearly double its previous forecast.

After weeks of confinement orders, protesters have taken to the streets for days to demand that the states open their businesses. Even mandates to wear masks to stop the spread of the virus have become a hot spot, leading to alleged murder and allegations of government overreach.

States not ready to reopen, experts warn

Health experts warn that states have failed to meet federal guidelines for reopening, including testing and tracking more aggressive cases, and a downward trajectory of documented cases over a 14-day period. The reopening runs the risk of triggering another wave of the pandemic and its effects will not be immediately known.

“It will be at least two to three weeks before we see an increase in the number of infections because it takes time for people to infect others and for them to show symptoms,” said data scientist Youyang Gu, whose coronavirus screening model is Appointment by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Lifting measures prematurely could lead to a rebound of the virus, putting the United States on the “same ship we were on a few weeks ago,” when the number of infections skyrocketed daily, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of Task Force Vs. the White House Coronavirus.

A new guide from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers more detailed reopening suggestions in addition to those provided by the administration last month, including details for schools and churches. But the Trump administration will not implement it, a senior CDC official said Thursday.

Calls to wear masks become a point of controversy

To curb the expected spread of the virus, some cities ask people to wear masks in public places. But those patterns have met with resistance, which has led to confrontations.

In Michigan, two facemask incidents made headlines across the country. In one, a Family Dollar security guard was shot dead after he told a woman to wear a face mask, authorities said. Police also arrested a man who allegedly wiped his nose on the sleeve of a Dollar Tree employee who asked him to wear a mask. Protesters have congregated on the Michigan Capitol for days, demanding an end to the current state of emergency until May 28. But Governor Gretchen Whitmer also relaxed the restrictions so that some companies can reopen and the public can participate in outdoor activities such as golf and motorized boating.

Hundreds of kilometers away, the city of Stillwater, Oklahoma, revoked an order requiring residents to cover their faces inside buildings after workers received threats.

Steven Taylor, a clinical psychologist and author of “The Psychology of Pandemics,” said that people tend to rebel when told what to do, even when the measures are to protect them.

“People value their freedoms,” he said. “They may feel distraught or outraged or morally outraged when people try to invade their freedoms.”

The virus is hitting some vulnerable communities hard

As some people rebel against protective measures, the virus continues to hit hard in places where social distancing is not an option.

Thousands of inmates have tested positive for coronavirus in federal and state prisons, many of whom showed no symptoms. In Ohio, more than 20% of people infected with coronaviruses are prisoners. And in Colorado, the state’s largest outbreak is at a correctional facility.

Things are just as bad in nursing homes, where the population is especially vulnerable. In Louisiana, more than 30% of the state’s coronavirus deaths are from nursing homes and long-term care facilities. In New Hampshire, they account for almost 80% of cases, while in Arkansas, almost half of all state cases are in prisons and nursing homes.

Officials in several states have called for more tests at correctional facilities and nursing homes.

“Nursing homes have been ground zero for covid-19,” said Seema Verma, administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The black community has paid a high price

The United States has an inequality problem, and the coronavirus crisis is making it worse.

The pandemic is leaving few people intact, but the figure is far more deadly for the black community, which is dying in greater numbers.

Blacks represent 13.4% of the American population. But counties with the largest black populations account for more than half of all coronavirus cases and nearly 60% of deaths, according to a new study.

The disparities, including access to medical care, are likely to blame, the researchers concluded.

“Structural factors including access to health care, household density, unemployment, widespread discrimination, and others drive these disparities,” the researchers said. “Social conditions, structural racism, and other factors increase the risk of diagnoses and deaths from covid-19 in black communities.”

Scientists from Emory and Johns Hopkins Universities, University of Mississippi Medical Center, and Georgetown University participated in the study.

Of the more than 3,100 counties that researchers studied coronavirus cases from late January to mid-April, they found that deaths were highest in disproportionately black counties in rural and small metropolitan areas.

– CNN’s Scottie Andrew and Maggie Fox contributed to this report.

