After several days of speculation, this Thursday the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, dismissed his Minister of Health, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, with whom he starred in various comings and goings for the management against the coronavirus. The position will now be held by the oncologist. Nelson Teich.

Mandetta, a 55-year-old orthopedist, confirmed the information through his Twitter account, where he thanked the health workers who accompanied him.

“I have just heard from President Jair Bolsonaro the announcement of my dismissal from the Ministry of Health. I want to thank the opportunity given to me, as the manager of our SUS, to launch the project to improve the health of Brazilians and plan the confrontation of the coronavirus pandemic, the great challenge that our health system still must face, “wrote the now former Minister of Health.

This outcome was a fact. Mandetta himself had confirmed his departure hours earlier this Thursday. “It must be today, at most, tomorrow.” The official explained that he would remain in office until Bolsonaro managed to find a substitute and He regretted the lack of consensus and agreement during these “60 days of battle” against the coronavirus.

“60 days having to measure my words. You speak today and they understand you, they agree, but later they change their mind and say the opposite. You go, you talk, it seems that everything is fixed and then the partner changes the speech again. Enough, right? And we have helped a lot, ”he said.

On the eve of the announcement, the former Health minister spoke for the Brazilian magazine Veja. In said intervention, he confirmed that one of his assistants, the Secretary of Surveillance and Health, Wanderson de Oliveira, he had presented his resignation, but he has rejected it because, as he said, “We go in together and we will go out together.”

Mandetta said during the interview that she does not regret anything and when asked if her departure will change anything, she answered that she cannot know, but that “The virus prevails”, because “it does not negotiate with anybody, it did not do it with (the president of the United States, Donald) Trump, it will not do it with any other government”.

Since the Covid-19 crisis started, Mandetta and Bolsonaro have shown profound differences on how the health crisis should be faced. The minister is in favor of adopting drastic measures, such as the total confinement of the population, something that the president rejects so as not to harm the economy.

The differences in criteria were evident once again on Sunday, when Mandetta publicly stated in an interview with TV Globo that there are “different models” in the Government, indicating that “The president looks for the economy” and the Ministry of Health “the protection of life”.

The position of the former health minister was endorsed by state governors – with Joao Doria, from São Paulo, and Wilson Witzel, from Rio de Janeiro, as visible faces – who have implemented this type of measure in their jurisdictions.

Although he moderated his speech in recent days, the president described as “an exaggeration” the confinement measures adopted by most of the 27 Brazilian states to stop the expansion of the coronavirus, which include the closure of shops, bars and churches and the suspension of classes. In fact, Bolsonaro had publicly criticized Mandetta in recent days, assuring last Friday that he “lacks humility” to “lead Brazil at this difficult time”.

Brazil, the country most affected in Latin America by the coronavirus

Brazilian health authorities reported on Thursday that 188 people died in the last 24 hours as a result of Covid-19, which brings the total in the country to 1,924.

The figure was lower than that of the last two days, when deaths reached 204 in each, a record figure for the country. The number of positive cases, meanwhile, increased by 2,105, and exceeded 30,000. Specifically, it amounts to 30,425.

The state most affected by the virus continues to be San Pablo, which registers 11,568 positive cases and 853 deaths, 38 and 44 percent of the figures nationwide, respectively. It is followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 3,944 broadcasts – one of them from the state governor, Wilson Witzel – and 300 deaths.

The Ministry of Health expects the disease to reach its peak between the end of April and the beginning of May.

Who is Nelson Teich, the new Brazilian Minister of Health

Born in Rio de Janeiro, the doctor graduated from the Rio de Janeiro State University (UERJ) and specialized in oncology at the National Cancer Institute (Inca). He is currently a partner of Teich Health Care, a medical services consultancy.

Teich was one of the names on the agenda to occupy the ministry after Bolsonaro’s election in 2018, but the president ended up choosing Mandetta, especially due to his political support in Parliament. However, between September 2019 and January 2020, he served as an advisor to Denizar Vianna, Secretary of Science, Technology and Strategic Supplies of the Ministry of Health.

In 1990, he founded the Oncology Group of Integrated Clinics (COI), being its president until 2018. In addition, he was the founder and president of the Institute for Management, Education and Research of the COI, a non-profit organization created in 2009 to lead carry out research and clinical projects.

Supported by the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB), Teich also defends confinement measures to deal with the spread of the coronavirus. In a recently published article, he lamented “the polarization between health and economic issues.”

“The discussion on the strategies and actions that were defined by governments, including the Brazilian one, to control the COVID-19 pandemic shows an increasing polarization, facing different points of view about the possible benefits and risks of isolation, confinement and the closure of companies and businesses can generate for society ”, he wrote in his Linkedin account.

“It is as if there is a group focused on people and health, and another on the market, companies and money, but this divided, antagonistic and perhaps radical approach is not the one that will help society to overcome this problem the most” he added.